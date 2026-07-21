President Ortega says Nicaragua will hold no further elections

The announcement leaves the country facing renewed uncertainty about its political system. Officials have not explained what formal steps will follow.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has said his government will not permit another election that could return opposition parties to power. He gave no detailed account of how the declaration would be implemented.

Ortega made the statement on July 19 during a ceremony commemorating the 47th anniversary of the Sandinista revolution. The Nicaraguan publication Confidencial published his remarks the following day.

“There will be no more elections here so that they [the opposition parties] can try to seize the government, seize power,” Ortega said.

The legal path remains unclear

The next general election had been scheduled for November 2027. The Associated Press interpreted Ortega’s announcement as effectively canceling that contest, but no new law or official electoral order was identified in the initial reports.

Ortega also said his administration would work with the National Assembly on measures intended to prevent opponents from returning to government. His Sandinista National Liberation Front controls the legislature.

Any future ballot would follow years of restrictions on political competition. Before the 2021 presidential election, authorities imprisoned potential challengers and prevented opposition parties from mounting a meaningful campaign.

Constitutional amendments approved in January 2025 extended presidential terms from five to six years. They also elevated Ortega’s wife, Rosario Murillo, from vice-president to co-president and increased the executive branch’s authority over other state institutions.

Pressure extends beyond elections

Human Rights Watch’s World Report 2026 cited a Nicaraguan rights organization as reporting that at least 77 political prisoners remained in custody in October 2025. The organization also documented surveillance, harassment and arbitrary detention.

A 2026 report by the UN Group of Human Rights Experts on Nicaragua found an escalating pattern of abuses against Nicaraguans living abroad. The group said the government had targeted legal status, employment and freedom of movement as part of its campaign against perceived critics.

Ortega, now 80, returned to the presidency in 2007 after having governed during the 1980s. His latest statement goes further than the restrictions already imposed, but its precise legal effect will depend on what his government and the legislature do next.

Sources: Confidencial, Associated Press, Human Rights Watch, World Report 2026: Nicaragua