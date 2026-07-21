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Oil tankers catch fire in Strait of Hormuz amid military strikes

August M August M
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Strait of Hormuz
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Keeping global supply lines moving is a constant struggle when regional conflicts flare up.

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According to DR News, a single narrow waterway can hold the key to world energy markets, meaning any disruption at sea creates global ripple effects within hours.

Blazes at sea

On Tuesday, danger flared once again in the Strait of Hormuz as merchant ships came under fire. Multiple commercial vessels reportedly caught ablaze during transit.

According to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), two oil tankers caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after “explosions.” Reuters reported that the ships were attempting to navigate a hazardous southern route.

Emergency crews are currently rescuing sailors from both burning tankers, the IRGC said. Neither Reuters nor DR News could verify those claims.

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Around the same time, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a ship was hit by an unknown projectile eight nautical miles northeast of Limah in Oman.

A strategic blockade

The UKMTO did not name the vessel or its owner. Because of this omission, it remains unclear whether the report involves the tankers cited by Iranian forces.

This chaos follows renewed military action across the region. Last week, US President Donald Trump announced that the war against Iran had resumed and that a naval blockade was back in place.

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has ground to a halt. Warning of further disruptions, the IRGC announced on Tuesday that the waterway would remain closed to oil, gas, and fertilizer exports as long as American forces continue creating instability in the region.

Strikes continue

Military strikes continue from both sides. US Central Command posted on X on Tuesday night that it hit Iranian military targets once again.

American military officials outlined their main goal behind the heavy bombardment. Centcom posted, “The attacks are aimed at further weakening Iranian military capabilities used to attack merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz.”

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement declared a fresh maritime embargo on Saudi shipping on Monday. This new escalation threatens to send global oil prices soaring even higher.

Sources: DR News, Reuters, UKMTO, US Central Command

This article is made and published by August M, who may have used AI in the preparation

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