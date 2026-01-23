Chris Pratt sets terms for possible Jurassic World return

Chris Pratt isn’t shutting the door on a Jurassic World comeback.

Chris Pratt is leaving the possibility open that he could step back into the world of dinosaurs.

The actor says he is not ruling anything out, but he is also not ready to sign on blindly.

Speaking recently, Pratt made it clear that any future involvement would depend on more than star power or nostalgia. For him, the direction of the story matters most.

A careful yes

In an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Pratt said he would be open to appearing alongside Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World 5.

However, he stressed that his return would come with a firm condition.

He explained that the script would need to respect everything that has come before in the franchise.

According to Pratt, the story would have to feel worthy of the long-running series rather than undermining its past.

Pratt played dinosaur trainer Owen Grady across the modern Jurassic World films.

While he spoke fondly of the character and the creative team, he said enthusiasm alone would not be enough if the narrative did not live up to the legacy.

Franchise in flux

The Jurassic series is in a period of transition following Jurassic World: Dominion, which was designed as a finale bringing together characters from both the original Jurassic Park films and the newer trilogy.

Universal has publicly stated its intention to keep the franchise alive, but with a different approach.

The studio has indicated it wants to evolve the series instead of repeating familiar formulas, potentially introducing new timelines and leads.

This shift leaves room for returning characters, though they may appear in smaller or crossover roles rather than driving the story.

Johansson’s potential role

Scarlett Johansson is widely rumored to play a major part in the next chapter of the franchise.

Her involvement would signal a clear change in focus, with a new character positioned at the center of the story.

From a commercial standpoint, a film featuring both Johansson and Pratt would be a powerful draw.

Both actors have built strong followings through major franchises, which could broaden the film’s appeal.

For now, Jurassic World 5 remains largely undefined. Universal has not confirmed casting or plot details, but Pratt’s comments suggest his return is possible if the story earns it.

