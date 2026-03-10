Canada pours $660M into drones and military tech

Canada is making a major push to strengthen its military technology.

Others are reading now

The government is investing over $660 million to develop drones and other defense tools. This is part of a wider plan to boost Canada’s defense industry and technological capabilities.

The main focuses

The funding will be managed through the National Research Council of Canada, writes United24. The council runs long-term programs to improve domestic defense skills and create technologies that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

One main focus is on drones and aerospace systems. Canada plans to build a dedicated Drone Innovation Center to increase domestic capacity in unmanned systems. The government will also buy a Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft. This plane will serve as a platform to test new military technologies. It will allow partnerships between government agencies, private companies, and universities.

Canadian companies working on dual-use technologies will also get support. Officials say these measures will strengthen the defense sector and help grow the local industry.

This investment follows Canada’s move in February to join the European Union’s SAFE program. The program is aimed at rearming EU member states and reinforcing Europe’s defense industry. Canada is the first non-European country to join.

Also read

A part of a larger military aid effort

Other nations are also scaling up their drone programs. Ukraine is producing hundreds of long-range strike drones each day and plans to manufacture millions over the coming years. The European Union is pushing a joint drone production plan for its member states. The United States continues to expand its use of autonomous systems in the military.

Canada’s new investment comes as part of a larger military aid effort. The government has also provided funding for counter-drone systems, electronic warfare equipment, and defense-industry cooperation with Ukraine.

Experts say this strategy will help Canada keep pace with global competitors. It will also ensure the country has more control over critical technologies needed for defense. By supporting research, domestic manufacturing, and collaboration with allies, Canada aims to strengthen its position in modern military capabilities.

The new programs are expected to roll out over the next several years. Officials are confident they will boost both security and innovation, creating jobs while improving Canada’s ability to respond to evolving global threats.