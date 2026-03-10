New documents raise fresh questions about Jeffrey Epstein’s death in custody

Questions about Jeffrey Epstein’s death are resurfacing not because the official ruling has changed, but because newly cited records have sharpened attention on what prison staff did, and did not do, in the hours before he was found dead.

Reporting by The Sun, based on FBI and Department of Justice material, alongside details cited from the New York Post, centers on guard checks, computer activity, financial records and an inmate statement that investigators logged but did not verify.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 and later housed in the Special Housing Unit at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan. On August 10, 2019, he was found dead there while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

New York City’s medical examiner ruled the death a suicide. Even so, the case has remained under scrutiny because of breakdowns inside the jail, including missed monitoring rounds and questions about surveillance coverage.

According to the reporting, correctional officers Tova Noel and Michael Thomas were accused of failing to complete required 30-minute checks during the overnight shift. Prosecutors said records were falsified to show the rounds had been done, though the criminal case was later dropped.

Records under review

The newly reported documents also point to evidence investigators reviewed at the time. They include search activity on a computer linked to Noel’s workstation and financial transactions that drew attention from authorities.

Investigators found that the computer searched “latest on Epstein in jail” at 5.42am and again at 5.52am, according to the reports. In a 2021 sworn statement, Noel denied making those searches, saying: “I don’t remember doing that.” She also said: “I don’t recall looking him up.”

The same reporting says bank activity tied to Noel was flagged in a suspicious activity report sent to the FBI, including a $5,000 cash deposit made days before Epstein’s death.

Inmate claim surfaces

In FBI interview notes cited by The Sun, an inmate housed near Epstein said he overheard commotion outside the unit where Epstein was being held as officers tried to revive him.

The prisoner told investigators that one guard said: “Dudes, you killed that dude.” Another voice allegedly replied: “If he’s dead, we’re going to cover it up and he’s going to have an alibi – my officers”.

That account has not been independently confirmed. Still, taken together with the disputed search records, the missed checks and the other material reviewed by investigators, it adds new questions to a case that has faced years of scrutiny.

Sources: The Sun, New York Post, FBI documents, US Department of Justice.