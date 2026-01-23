Chris Pratt’s new sci-fi film faces harsh backlash

Chris Pratt’s new sci-fi movie is getting slammed online.

Others are reading now

Chris Pratt’s rise to blockbuster fame has been fueled by science fiction hits that dominated theaters for years.

From cosmic adventures to dinosaur-packed spectacles, the actor has stayed closely tied to the genre.

That pattern continues with Mercy, a futuristic thriller that promised tension and timely themes.

Instead, its arrival has been met with a wave of critical disappointment.

A familiar genre turn

Pratt headlines Mercy as a detective racing against time.

Also read

His character has 90 minutes to persuade an artificial intelligence judge that he did not murder his wife, while Rebecca Ferguson portrays the cold, digital authority overseeing the case.

The Amazon MGM release is now playing in theaters, but critics have largely rejected it.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a 19% approval rating based on 57 published reviews.

That score has continued to slide as more critics weigh in, placing Mercy among the worst-reviewed wide releases of the year so far.

Script under fire

Many reviewers focused on the screenplay as the film’s central weakness. Richard Crouse wrote that it “feels as though it was written by AI,” a remark echoed by others frustrated with the dialogue and structure.

Also read

Nick Shager went further, calling it “the new year’s dreariest, and goofiest, film.” Such assessments suggest that the premise fails to translate into meaningful suspense or originality.

Critics argue that the script undermines what could have been a sharp, high-concept thriller.

Troubling themes emerge

The film’s treatment of artificial intelligence has also drawn scrutiny. Several critics observed that Mercy ultimately reads as sympathetic to AI rather than cautionary.

Its political undertones proved even more divisive. Screen Rant’s Gregory Nussen wrote, “It’s difficult to come away from the film with any other understanding but that the filmmakers stand in full support of militarizing the police, crushing anti-government dissent and implementing AI and surveillance wherever it is possible.”

Those implications left many reviewers unsettled by the film’s messaging.

Also read

Limited scope problems

Another frequent complaint involves how the concept restricts the film visually and dramatically. Much of Mercy shows Pratt’s character seated and reviewing footage to prove his innocence.

Critics noted that this approach keeps the movie from becoming the Minority Report-style thriller it seems to aspire to be. The minimal interaction between Pratt and Ferguson further limits dramatic tension.

While both performances earned some praise, reviewers said the setup prevents the cast from fully engaging with one another.

A few bright spots

Despite the overwhelmingly negative reception, a handful of critics found some entertainment value. Twists, brief action sequences and moments of absurdity offered flashes of enjoyment.

Several reviews suggested that Mercy works best as lightweight, “turn-your-brain-off” entertainment. For audiences expecting more depth or innovation, disappointment appears likely.

Also read

Sources: Screenrant