Dropkick Murphys to perform memorial concert for Alex Pretti and Renée Good in Minneapolis

A free public concert is planned in south Minneapolis following a controversial immigration enforcement operation. Organizers say the event will serve both as a memorial and a fundraiser for local community groups.

Along Nicollet Avenue’s Eat Street, memorial posters still hang in shop windows. Since federal agents carried out Operation Metro Surge in south Minneapolis, neighbors have gathered near 26th Street for vigils, while volunteers have organized grocery drives and rent assistance for families affected by the crackdown.

The enforcement action, led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, drew national attention after two U.S. citizens, Alex Pretti and Renée Good, were killed.

In the weeks since, Minneapolis city officials and Minnesota lawmakers have publicly questioned how the operation was conducted and what oversight existed. The debate has stretched from City Hall to the State Capitol.

Now that same block will host a public concert intended as both tribute and fundraiser, writes Billboard.

Community gathering

The Boston-based band Dropkick Murphys plan to perform a free acoustic set there on March 6 in the parking lot of the Black Forest Inn, steps from where Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was killed. The band is already scheduled to appear later that night at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul.

Billboard reports that the afternoon event is titled “Abolish ICE: A Fundraiser For the People” and is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Several Minneapolis-area acts, including Wild Colonial Bhoys, DJ Jacques and Kiss the Tiger, are expected to join the lineup.

Singer Ken Casey said in a statement: “We are so proud of how Minnesota stood up and met this moment and we are so sad for the community and for the Pretti and Good families for what they’ve gone through. [So] it is an honor to come down and be able to play some music for the people and let them know we stand in solidarity with them.”

Aid and activism

The concert is free, but organizers say donations will support groups working directly in south Minneapolis.

Separate reporting by Music-News noted that beneficiaries include the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, which provides legal representation to immigrants, as well as neighborhood funds helping families cover rent, funeral expenses and other immediate costs in the aftermath of the operation. The event will also be livestreamed.

Benefit shows are familiar ground for Dropkick Murphys. Over the years, they have played labor rallies, veterans’ gatherings and disaster relief concerts, often tying their music to a specific cause. Politics has long been part of the band’s identity. It shows up in their lyrics and in Casey’s onstage remarks.

During recent tours, the group has criticized President Donald Trump and his immigration agenda. After Good’s death, they revisited their 2005 song “Citizen C.I.A.” and reworked it into “Citizen I.C.E.,” shifting its focus toward federal immigration authorities.

Anna Schmitz, executive director of Whittier Alliance, said of the upcoming event: “We’re looking forward to having a time for the community to come together to honor Alex’s life and show the strength, resilience, and beauty of this neighborhood.”

