Novo Nordisk to slash U.S. drug prices by 35–50% in 2027

Pharmaceutical prices in the United States have long been a political and public concern.

High costs make it hard for many Americans to access essential medications, even when insurance helps. Now, one of the biggest drugmakers is announcing a change that could shift the conversation about affordability.

Wegovy to drop 50%

Novo Nordisk plans to cut the list prices of some of its most popular medicines in the U.S. starting January 1, 2027, reports Danish news outlet DR. Wegovy, a weight-loss drug, will be reduced by 50 percent. Ozempic and Rybelsus, both for type 2 diabetes, will see cuts of 35 percent. A month’s treatment for these drugs will cost $675.

Jamey Millar, a member of Novo Nordisk’s executive board responsible for the U.S., said the price drop will immediately help patients who pay out of pocket. However, most Americans do not pay the list price. Insurance usually covers much of the cost. For example, lower doses of Wegovy recently sold for $149 per month in the U.S.

Henrik Hallengreen Laustsen, an equity analyst at Jyske Bank, said few people will actually feel the effect of the new prices. Many have insurance that lowers the cost. Others can use Novo Nordisk’s Novocare program or government-run programs like TrumpRx to access the drugs at lower prices than the current list.

Will have significant impact

Still, Novo Nordisk sees the price cuts as a step to reach more patients. More than 100 million Americans have overweight issues, and about 35 million have type 2 diabetes. The company expects the lower prices to support these patients, especially those tied directly to list-price payments.

Laustsen doubts the cuts will significantly impact Novo Nordisk’s sales or profits. He said the reductions are largely symbolic, aimed at responding to political pressure in the U.S. The company is sending a signal that it is addressing affordability, rather than changing the bottom line.

The announcement also gives the supply chain time to prepare. Novo Nordisk wants to ensure distributors and pharmacies can adjust before the new prices take effect.

The news affected the stock market. Novo Nordisk shares fell three percent. Rival Eli Lilly’s U.S. shares dropped 2.6 percent in early trading after the announcement.

Even if the practical impact on patients is limited, the move shows how pricing decisions by major pharmaceutical companies can have political and financial ripple effects across markets.