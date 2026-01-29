Emily Bader’s next rom-com fix

Emily Bader is lining up her next rom-com fix.

The modern rom-com has found new life through smart casting and genre mashups.

One recent favorite blends friendship, romance, and timing into a familiar but winning formula.

For viewers not ready to say goodbye when the credits roll, another Emily Bader-led project offers a very different setting, while keeping the same addictive spirit.

From beaches to crowns

People We Meet On Vacation stars Tom Blyth and Emily Bader as longtime friends who make an annual summer ritual work despite changing lives and unspoken feelings.

Its appeal lies in emotional tension, missed chances, and the slow pull toward romance.

That same lead actor anchors My Lady Jane, a Prime Video series that swaps modern travel for Tudor England.

The show imagines an alternate history in which Lady Jane Grey survives her brief reign instead of meeting her historical fate.

Based on the novel by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadow, the eight-episode adaptation leans into playful irreverence rather than strict historical drama.

A rom-com in disguise

Although its costumes and politics suggest prestige television, My Lady Jane follows the structure of a classic romantic comedy.

The story centers on Jane’s forced marriage to Lord Guildford Dudley, played by Edward Bluemel.

Guildford is no ordinary nobleman.

He carries a magical secret that adds a fantasy layer to the couple’s uneasy partnership, gradually transforming obligation into genuine affection.

Jane’s rise to the throne places the pair at the center of power struggles, turning their relationship into both a romantic and political risk as rival factions close in.

A familiar ensemble

Beyond Bader, the series features a lineup of well-known British actors.

Dominic Cooper appears as Lord Seymour, following earlier roles as young Howard Stark in Captain America: The First Avenger and as Sky in Mamma Mia.

Edward Bluemel has previously appeared in the BBC series Killing Eve, while Anna Chancellor is remembered for Four Weddings and a Funeral. Their experience adds weight to the show’s lighter tone.

Together, the cast grounds the fantasy elements, helping My Lady Jane function as a playful, character-driven companion to more traditional rom-coms.

