New archives suggest Michelangelo concealed art in locked chamber

Fresh documents are shedding light on a long-standing historical mystery. The findings suggest some artworks may have been intentionally stored in a carefully secured space.

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A cramped chamber beneath a Florentine church has long fed speculation about what Michelangelo may have hidden during one of the most dangerous periods of his life.

Now, according to reporting by 20 Minutes France, a researcher says newly uncovered records may point to another secret space, this time in Rome, where works connected to the Renaissance master were deliberately locked away.

Florence clue

The Florence discovery has become an important reference point for historians studying Michelangelo’s hidden works. NPR reported in 2018 that a small room beneath the Basilica of San Lorenzo, found in 1975 behind a trapdoor, contains dozens of sketches linked to Michelangelo and his workshop.

“You have to go down a series of very steep steps, and you start seeing all these drawings that are breathtaking,” Paola d’Agostino, director of the Bargello Museum, told NPR.

Not everyone agrees on what, exactly, the room proves. While some scholars believe a handful of the drawings may be by Michelangelo himself, others see the chamber more as a rare glimpse into the workshop culture around the Medici Chapels.

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Roman archive

Against that backdrop, Valentina Salerno’s new claim has drawn attention. According to 20 Minutes France, she says that three unpublished archival documents describe a room guarded by Michelangelo’s students and secured so tightly that no one person could enter alone.

“One of these three unpublished documents that I found in the archives mentions a room,” Salerno said. “The works are hidden in this room, so securely locked that a multitude of keys are needed so that no one can access them without the permission of the others.”

Salerno said her archive work took a decade and led her from the Vatican to other European cities, including Paris. She believes the room may have been in or near Rome’s Basilica of San Pietro in Vincoli, where Michelangelo’s tomb of Pope Julius II is located.

What survives

The claim also reopens an old question about Michelangelo’s final years. Vasari wrote that the artist destroyed many of his works before dying in Rome in 1564. Salerno argues that, instead of disappearing, some pieces may have been intentionally protected from relatives he distrusted and preserved for the future.

She also says documents support reattributing a bust of Christ the Savior in the Basilica of Sant’Agnese fuori le Mura to Michelangelo, rather than to an unknown artist.

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Some art historians caution that archival readings can be hard to prove without physical evidence.

Salerno’s findings have not yet been scientifically validated. If confirmed, though, they would strengthen the image of Michelangelo not only as a master artist, but as someone carefully shaping what would remain after his death.

Sources: 20 Minutes France, AFP, NPR