Fifth ‘Jurassic World’ film on the way: Stars expected to return

According to reports, extinct predators may soon roam again — and major stars could be making a comeback.

It’s not only the beasts that have come back to life. The entire dinosaur franchise appears to have done the same.

The film series about resurrected giant reptiles is apparently continuing after last year’s blockbuster once again reignited the Hollywood machine.

Information from industry sources now suggests that another chapter in the Jurassic World universe is currently in development.

Entertainment site Film Base, which tracks major film productions in the United Kingdom, mentioned in notes from a webinar that “the next Jurassic” is among the large projects heading to the country.

The plan is reportedly for filming to begin as early as March. The project has not yet been officially announced by the studio Universal, but the timeline resembles the lead-up to the most recent film. Last time, the process also moved quickly from rumors to a finished premiere.

The reason for the new plans is not hard to find. Jurassic World Rebirth, which premiered last summer, drew massive audiences and earned around $869 million worldwide.

The film received mixed reviews and was criticized for, among other things, a thin script and weakly developed characters. However, audiences still showed up in large numbers at cinemas, and the production also received an Oscar nomination for visual effects.

Possible return of the stars

Several reports suggest that both director Gareth Edwards and several of the film’s main cast members may return. Names such as Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey have been mentioned in connection with the project.

Official confirmation is still missing, but Hollywood rarely moves slowly when a film approaches billion-dollar revenue.

The plot of Jurassic World Rebirth followed a secret mission led by the character Zora Bennett, played by Scarlett Johansson. The expedition traveled to an abandoned InGen island to retrieve genetic material from three enormous dinosaurs that could be used for medical research.

The team quickly discovered that the island held far more than expected. Mutated dinosaur experiments had been living freely in the jungle for years.

Although the film was originally presented as a standalone chapter, much now suggests that the story was only the beginning of a new trilogy in the Jurassic World universe.

