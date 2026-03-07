Weight loss drugs may reduce risk of addiction, study finds

Drugs commonly prescribed for weight loss and diabetes may offer unexpected benefits in tackling substance abuse, according to new research.

Scientists say the medications appear to be associated with lower overdose rates and reduced risk of developing several types of addiction.

The findings suggest the drugs may influence parts of the brain involved in cravings and reward.

A study published in the British Medical Journal analysed medical records from 606,434 US veterans living with type 2 diabetes. Researchers monitored participants for up to three years, reports The Guardian

Fewer severe outcomes

The analysis found that people taking GLP-1 medications were less likely to experience serious consequences linked to substance use.

According to the study, patients using the drugs had a 39% lower risk of overdose compared with those using another class of diabetes medication. They were also 31% less likely to require emergency hospital treatment and 50% less likely to die from substance-related causes.

These results suggest the medicines could potentially influence behaviours linked to addiction, though researchers emphasised that the study does not prove a direct cause-and-effect relationship.

Lower addiction risk

The research also linked GLP-1 treatments to reduced risks of developing several substance-related disorders.

Compared with patients taking other diabetes medications, those on GLP-1 drugs showed lower rates of alcohol misuse as well as reduced use of cannabis, cocaine, nicotine and opioids.

The drugs studied belong to a class known as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, which include medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro.

How the drugs work

These treatments mimic a hormone that helps regulate appetite, slowing digestion and sending signals to the brain that the body has eaten enough.

Scientists believe this effect on appetite and reward pathways may also influence cravings linked to addictive substances.

“This study adds to emerging research exploring whether GLP-1 medicines may influence brain pathways involved in reward and addiction”, said Prof Claire Anderson, president of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society.

She cautioned that the research was observational and further clinical trials would be needed to confirm whether the medications directly affect addiction.

Sources: The Guardian, British Medical Journal