Game of Thrones actor Michael Patrick dies aged 35

An actor known for appearing in one of television’s biggest series has died at a young age.

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Michael Patrick, who appeared in Game of Thrones, has died aged 35. His wife Naomi shared the news in a post on Instagram.

He had been living with Motor Neuron Disease, a condition that affects the nerves controlling movement and currently has no cure.

Naomi said he died peacefully in hospital, surrounded by loved ones, after being admitted 10 days earlier. She also thanked the medical team who cared for him.

In her tribute, Naomi wrote: “Words can’t describe how broken-hearted we are, “Michael Patrick’s wife Naomi wrote on Instagram. It’s been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him, not just in the past few years during his illness but in every day of his life. He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger-haired man.”

She added: “We are so grateful for every person who supported us through the last few years. Mick loved this quote from Brendan Behan, and this feels appropriate now: The most important things to do in the world are to get something to eat, something to drink, and somebody to love you. So, don’t overthink it. Eat. Drink. Love,”

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Career and life

Born in Belfast, Patrick studied at the University of Cambridge, where he performed with the Footlights group. He later trained at the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London.

He went on to work with the Royal Shakespeare Company, appearing in productions such as Measure for Measure and The Taming of the Shrew.

On screen, he appeared in Game of Thrones as well as series including Blue Lights, This Town and the BBC’s My Left Nut.

Despite his illness, Patrick continued acting. In 2024, he played the lead in Richard III at Belfast’s Lyric Theatre.

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His final screen role was in the German TV film Mordlichtern – Tod auf den Färöer Inseln, released in 2025.

He had revealed earlier this year that doctors had given him one year to live, writing at the time: “still lots to live for and lots planned.”

Sources: Instagram, IMDB, Newsner