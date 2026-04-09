CNN declared Michael J. Fox dead by mistake

Confusion over actor’s status cleared up by spokesperson.

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Confusion spread quickly online after a CNN post appeared to suggest the death of the beloved Hollywood figure.

Now, representatives for the actor have stepped in to set the record straight.

A spokesperson for Michael J. Fox told TMZ that the actor is alive and well, stating: “Michael is doing great. He was at PaleyFest yesterday. He was on stage and was giving interviews.”

The concern began after CNN shared a video and article titled “Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox.”

No official reports confirmed his death, and the post was later removed.

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Public appearance

Fox recently made an unexpected appearance at PaleyFest LA, attending an event tied to the third season of the comedy series “Shrinking.”

The gathering, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, included a screening and a discussion led by showrunner Bill Lawrence and co-creator and star Jason Segel, alongside cast members.

Fox is set to appear as a guest in the show’s upcoming season.

The actor has largely stepped back from public life due to his long battle with Parkinson’s disease, which he was diagnosed with in 1990 at age 29.

He publicly disclosed the condition in 1998 and later established The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in 2000, which has raised more than $2 billion for research.

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In 2020, Fox retired from regular acting, citing speech and memory difficulties linked to the disease, though he has continued to take on occasional roles and voice work.

The incident involving CNN has not yet been explained. The outlet has removed the post and issued an apology to Fox and his family.

Sources: TMZ, CNN