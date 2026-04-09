A technological shift is underway in Europe’s military—and it starts with artillery

NATO’s eastern flank is rapidly expanding and modernizing its artillery forces, introducing new systems that signal a broader shift toward digitally integrated, high-volume warfare.

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A quiet but significant upgrade is taking place inside one of NATO’s key frontline formations, pointing to a broader transformation in how modern European armies fight.

Poland has begun integrating a new generation of digitally enhanced artillery systems into its forces, replacing legacy Soviet-era equipment with networked, highly automated platforms designed for modern warfare.

South Korean howitzers enter frontline service

The latest step in that transition comes from the 9th Armored Cavalry Brigade in Braniewo, which has received K9A1 self-propelled howitzers. The systems were officially presented by Brigadier General Roman Brudło, who described the move as a “technological change” for the unit.

The K9A1 replaces the aging 2S1 Gvozdika—an analog-era platform with limited range, automation, and integration capabilities. In contrast, the new system represents a shift toward digitized artillery designed to operate as part of a broader battlefield network.

From legacy systems to networked warfare

What sets the K9A1 apart is not just firepower, but its integration into modern command-and-control structures.

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The system includes upgraded digital communications, GPS-based targeting, and automated fire-control systems, allowing crews to deploy, fire, and relocate more quickly. This significantly reduces exposure to counter-battery fire—one of the key threats in modern artillery warfare.

Future variants, such as the K9PL, are expected to go further by integrating with Poland’s domestic Topaz battle management system, enabling real-time coordination across units and faster decision-making on the battlefield.

Scaling up Europe’s largest artillery force

The delivery is part of a much larger modernization effort that is rapidly reshaping Poland’s artillery capabilities.

Following recent acquisitions, Poland now fields 278 155mm self-propelled howitzers, combining South Korean K9 systems with domestically produced Krab units—making it the largest artillery force of its kind in Europe.

That number is set to more than double, with long-term plans calling for 576 systems in total, including both K9A1 and the localized K9PL variant.

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Strategic partnership with South Korea

The K9 program is also a cornerstone of Poland’s defense-industrial strategy, built on close cooperation with South Korea.

Initial agreements signed in 2022 secured hundreds of howitzers alongside logistics, training, and ammunition packages. A key component of the program is technology transfer, enabling Poland to develop its own production capabilities and reduce reliance on external suppliers.

The K9PL variant is central to that ambition, with plans for local manufacturing and customization to Polish military requirements.

The bottleneck: ammunition and industrial capacity

Despite the rapid progress in acquiring platforms, challenges remain—particularly in ammunition production.

The effectiveness of modern 155mm artillery depends heavily on a steady supply of advanced munitions, and Poland is still working to scale up domestic production. Without it, even the most advanced systems risk being underutilized.

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Efforts are underway to address this gap, but it remains one of the most critical constraints in Poland’s broader military modernization push.

A frontline transformation with wider implications

As one of NATO’s key eastern flank states, Poland’s shift toward networked, high-volume artillery reflects a wider trend across Europe.

The transition from legacy systems to digitally integrated platforms is not just an upgrade—it signals a fundamental change in how wars are expected to be fought, where speed, coordination, and data are as important as firepower itself.

Sources: Polish Ministry of National Defence statements, 16th Mechanized Division, Armament Agency, defense procurement agreements with South Korea