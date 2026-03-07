‘Game of Thrones’ film officially on the way

The screenwriter behind the highly praised Star Wars series Andor will tell the story of one of R.R. Martin’s most important characters.

Winter is coming – again.

Warner Bros. is working on a feature film based on the fantasy universe of Game of Thrones, and a first script has already been delivered, according to Variety.

The project is still in an early development phase, and neither a director nor actors have yet been attached to the production.

‘Star Wars’ golden boy at the keyboard

The script has been written by Beau Willimon, who previously created the political series House of Cards and also worked as a screenwriter on Andor.

According to U.S. media, Willimon has submitted a first draft of the story, but the film is still in the planning stage. There is therefore no official information yet about the production schedule or premiere date.

The Targaryen dynasty will be the focal point

According to Hollywood sources, the story is expected to revolve around Aegon I Targaryen. In the universe’s backstory, the character is known as the ruler who united Westeros and founded the Targaryen dynasty several hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The character has never previously been portrayed directly on screen. However, the Targaryen family plays a central role in the universe and is also the focus of the TV series House of the Dragon, which follows internal power struggles within the family.

The film’s future also depends on a broader development in the media industry. Warner Bros. is currently in a sales process in which the company could be acquired by Paramount Skydance. If the merger is approved, new leadership could choose to change or cancel film projects currently in development.

At the same time, Game of Thrones is considered one of the company’s strongest brands. Paramount CEO David Ellison has also announced that the company aims to release up to 30 theatrical films per year if the merger goes through.

The fantasy universe originates from George R.R. Martin’s book series A Song of Ice and Fire, which formed the basis for the TV series Game of Thrones.

The series ran for eight seasons and received a large number of Emmy Awards.

Since then, the universe has been expanded with several series, including House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which are set in the same world.

Sources: Variety.