Japanese Horror Film Turns Simple Game Into Claustrophobic Nightmare

A simple game. A silent corridor. And a creeping sense that something isn’t right.

Horror films have enjoyed a strong run in recent years. Original ideas, bold directors, and audiences who no longer settle for a simple “boo” behind a door.

At the same time, game adaptations keep pouring in. Some work. Others… less so.

Last year, Japan delivered the best of both worlds in one unsettling package with the film adaptation of the game Exit 8.

The premise is almost comically simple. A man is trapped in what appears to be an endless subway corridor. To escape, he must spot “anomalies” – small changes in the environment that should not be there.

No long explanations. No overexposed dialogue. In fact, barely any dialogue at all.

The game on which the film is based is known for its quiet, almost clinical atmosphere. You walk. You look. You wonder whether that poster was there before. You begin to doubt yourself.

The film does exactly the same. The audience stares at walls and signs, thinking: “Was that tile crooked before?”

For Once, Faithful to the Game

Game adaptations often lose their way. The unique mechanics are frequently stripped out and replaced with something more “cinematic.” The result is often a flatter version of something that worked better with a controller in hand.

Until Dawn is one example, where the game’s complex choice structure was reduced to something more traditional.

Exit 8, however, appears to have done the opposite. According to critics from screenings in Japan and at festivals in 2025, the film genuinely feels like playing the game – just without the joystick. The same slow pace.

The same frustration of not moving forward. The same creeping paranoia.

The film drew attention on the festival circuit, including in Cannes. Reviews have been notably positive.

Many highlight the claustrophobic atmosphere and the psychological unease that constantly lingers just beneath the surface.

Rotten Tomatoes currently shows 97 percent positive reviews from verified critics.

Of course, that number may shift when the North American premiere arrives in April 2026, but the starting point is undeniably strong.

Visually, the film keeps things simple. Long corridors. White walls. Fluorescent lights. It sounds dull. It is not. The absence of noise and explanations is precisely what makes the experience so intense.

The horror genre has long played with noise, shocks, and jump scares. Exit 8 does something different. It makes the audience stare. And doubt. And stare a little longer.

Sometimes, it turns out, a tunnel and a bad feeling in your stomach are enough.

