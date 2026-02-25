Firefox’ new update launches with AI tools — and a master kill switch

Firefox’s latest update introduces AI-powered features across the browser — but also includes a master kill switch that lets users disable them completely.

Others are reading now

Mozilla has followed through on its promise to give users full control over artificial intelligence features in Firefox, rolling out a global “kill switch” as part of its latest browser update.

When the organization first unveiled plans to expand AI integration in Firefox, the announcement was met with skepticism and privacy concerns from users wary of having artificial intelligence embedded across core browsing functions.

In response to the backlash, Mozilla pledged that users would be able to disable AI features entirely — not just individually, but through a single master toggle.

A browser with AI — and an off switch

With the new update, that option has now arrived.

Users can enable specific AI tools or disable them all by turning on the “Block AI enhancements” toggle. When activated, Firefox stops surfacing AI-related features, including pop-ups and prompts promoting existing or upcoming tools.

Also read

Mozilla says users can also take a more fine-grained approach by switching individual AI features on or off.

What AI features are included?

The update introduces several AI-powered additions:

Translations , allowing users to browse web content in their preferred language

, allowing users to browse web content in their preferred language Alt text in PDFs , generating accessibility descriptions for images

, generating accessibility descriptions for images AI-enhanced tab grouping , suggesting related tabs and group names

, suggesting related tabs and group names Link previews , summarizing key points before opening a page

, summarizing key points before opening a page An AI chatbot in the sidebar, supporting services such as Anthropic Claude, ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, and Le Chat Mistral

The chatbot integration allows users to interact with third-party AI assistants directly within the browser.

Telemetry tracking the toggle

Mozilla also plans to collect telemetry data on how many users activate the AI block feature, according to documentation on Bugzilla.

While the company frames the data collection as a way to better understand user preferences, it may add another layer to ongoing debates about privacy and AI integration in mainstream software.

Also read

The update represents one of the clearest examples yet of a major browser rolling out broad AI functionality — while simultaneously giving users a visible way to opt out entirely.

Sources: Mozilla, Bugzilla