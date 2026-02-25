Displaced Ukrainians can now seek war damages

Millions of Ukrainians uprooted by war may now seek financial redress through a new international mechanism.

The Council of Europe says refugees forced abroad by Russia’s invasion can formally submit claims for compensation, reports HotNews.ro.

Scale of displacement

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, about 6.8 million Ukrainians who fled the country remain abroad, highlighting the vast scale of displacement triggered by the conflict.

Many have been living outside Ukraine for years, separated from their homes and communities as the war continues.

Against this backdrop, the Council of Europe announced a new step aimed at documenting losses suffered by those forced into exile.

New claims window

According to AFP, the Council said on Monday that Ukrainian refugees who left after Russia’s full-scale invasion four years ago can now file claims with the Ukraine Damages Registry.

The registry, established in 2023, was designed to record alleged human rights violations linked to the war and to help quantify compensation that may be sought from Russia in the future.

“Responsibility is not an abstract principle. It is the very foundation of Ukraine’s recovery – and of a lasting peace,” Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset said in a statement.

Expanded categories

The Strasbourg-based institution said it has introduced a new category specifically for refugees who settled abroad.

“Today, the Registry opens a new category of claims: Ukrainian refugees who have been forced to settle abroad will now be able to file claims for compensation for the damages they have suffered,” Berset added.

Ukrainians can already submit claims covering around 15 types of harm, including forced displacement, death or disappearance of relatives, torture, destruction of homes and loss of access to their region of origin.

The Council of Europe reports that about 110,000 applications have been received so far under those criteria.

Human impact

The newly added category aims to address what officials describe as “moral damage” experienced by people living in exile.

“For many, displacement leads to prolonged separation from their homes, disruption of family life and significant psychological difficulties,” the Council of Europe said.

The registry itself does not issue payments but serves as a record intended to support potential future reparations tied to the war.

Sources: AFP, Council of Europe, UNHCR



