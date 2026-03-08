Jim Carrey appearance in Paris sparks viral conspiracy theories

A moment meant to celebrate a Hollywood legend quickly turned into an internet mystery. Social media users began dissecting every detail, fuelling a bizarre theory that spread far beyond the ceremony itself.

Others are reading now

When the Canadian/American actor stepped onto the stage at the César Awards in Paris on February 26 to accept an honorary prize, the moment was meant to celebrate his decades-long career in film. Instead, clips from the ceremony quickly ignited a wave of speculation online.

Viewers began debating the 64-year-old actor’s appearance, pointing to differences around his eyes and cheeks. Some suggested cosmetic procedures, while more extreme voices online claimed something far stranger: That the man accepting the award was not Carrey at all.

The rumours spread quickly across social media, where short clips from the ceremony accumulated millions of views within hours.

Display content from t.co Click to display external content from t.co,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

Conspiracy theories about celebrities being replaced by doubles are nothing new. Similar claims have circulated for decades about figures such as Paul McCartney, Elvis Presley and rapper Eminem, despite repeated debunkings.

Also read

Viral post helps push theory further

One of the moments that helped push the speculation further came from British drag performer and makeup artist Alexis Stone, known for elaborate celebrity transformations.

Display content from www.instagram.com Click to display external content from instagram,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

Stone posted an Instagram image showing prosthetics and a mask resembling Carrey, jokingly captioned: “Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris.” The post was widely shared and, for some users online, treated as proof that an impersonator had appeared at the ceremony.

The reaction quickly reached celebrities as well. According to reporting by The Guardian, actor Megan Fox responded to the discussion on Instagram, writing: “I can’t handle any more stress right now I need to know if this is real.”

Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet noted that speculation like this often gains traction because people focus on small visual details — a facial expression, lighting in a video, or a single photograph — which can easily be misinterpreted online.

Also read

Organisers dismiss the rumours

Officials behind the César Awards have firmly rejected the claims. Speaking to Variety, the ceremony’s general delegate Gregory Caulier said the appearance had been arranged long before the event and described the conspiracy theory as baseless.

Carrey had spent considerable time preparing for the ceremony, including practising parts of his acceptance speech in French, and attended alongside family members and close friends, Caulier said. For organisers, the suggestion that someone else had taken his place simply did not match the reality of the evening.

Frederik Dirks Gottlieb, a Danish cultural commentator who covers American pop culture in a radio program called Only in America, tells Ekstra Bladet that the explanation is far simpler than the internet theories suggest.

“It’s clearly not another actor pretending to be Jim Carrey,” Gottlieb said. “What people are reacting to is that time passes and faces change.”

According to Gottlieb, social media encourages fragmented storytelling, where isolated details can quickly be interpreted as evidence of something mysterious.

Also read

“People see a few disconnected pieces of information and start building a narrative,” he said. “Sometimes we collectively forget that people age and their appearance evolves.”

Carrey himself has not publicly addressed the rumours.

Sources: The Guardian, Ekstra Bladet, Variety