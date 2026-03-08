What to pack in a 72-hour survival kit as war fears rise

As fighting intensifies in the Middle East, experts are urging households to prepare for emergencies by assembling a 72-hour survival kit.

The advice follows recent U.S. and Israeli “major combat operations” in Iran and a suspected drone strike on RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. The UK Ministry of Defence said there were no casualties in the Cyprus incident.

While there is no confirmation of a wider global conflict, preparedness officials say having basic supplies ready could prove vital in any crisis, reports LADbible.

Why experts say prepare

Last summer, the UK government released guidance warning citizens may need to “actively prepare” for potential wartime scenarios amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

Now, with Iran launching retaliatory strikes on Gulf states and regional military bases, concerns have shifted toward the Middle East.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has confirmed that Britain is not directly involved in offensive operations but is allowing U.S. forces to use British bases for defensive purposes.

What goes in the kit

The City of Calgary in Canada recommends assembling essential supplies that can sustain a household for at least 72 hours, reports LADbible

Water

Store enough bottled water for at least three days — roughly 1.5 to 2 litres per person per day. Replace stored water regularly.

Non-perishable food

Keep canned goods and long-life foods with a manual can opener. Rationing may be necessary in extended emergencies.

Medication

Have prescription medicines readily available, along with vitamins and basic over-the-counter remedies.

First aid kit

Essential items include gauze pads, gloves, assorted bandages, antiseptic, tweezers, scissors, a needle and thread, instant ice packs and, if possible, a survival blanket.

Power supply

A battery pack can keep mobile phones charged to receive alerts or contact emergency services.

Cash

Small bills and coins are recommended in case electronic payment systems fail.

Important documents

Passports, identification and key paperwork should be kept in waterproof storage. Copies may also be useful.

UK’s position on Iran

President Donald Trump said the aim of the strikes on Iran is to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Israel’s defence minister said the operation seeks to remove threats to Israel.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes across parts of the Gulf, with reports of casualties in Israel and attacks targeting military facilities.

Prime Minister Starmer said British aircraft are conducting defensive missions in the region but stressed that the UK is not participating in offensive strikes. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper also rejected claims that Britain is being drawn into another Iraq-style conflict.

For now, officials say there is no indication of a broader world war — but preparedness agencies continue to advise citizens to plan for emergencies.

Sources: LADBIBLE, City of Calgary, BBC, UK Ministry of Defence