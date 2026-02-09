Millions watch Turning Point USA’s alternate Super Bowl halftime show

Millions tune into Turning Point USA’s alternate halftime show despite issue before it even began.

Others are reading now

As one of America’s biggest television moments unfolded, a parallel broadcast quietly drew millions of viewers online.

While the official halftime show dominated screens nationwide, a politically charged alternative was taking shape elsewhere.

An alternate stage

Turning Point USA, the right-wing organisation founded by the late Charlie Kirk, staged its own “All-American Halftime Show” alongside the Super Bowl.

The group promoted the event as a celebration of “faith, family, and freedom” in the lead-up to the game.

Although the organisation admitted it could not stream the show as originally planned because of licensing issues, it still went ahead with a YouTube broadcast.

Also read

Despite the setback, the event reportedly attracted around five million live viewers.

Kid Rock headlined the performance, joined by country artists Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett. Turning Point USA presented the show as an alternative to the official halftime performance, which featured Bad Bunny.

Divided reactions

Bad Bunny’s halftime show received a largely positive response from fans inside the stadium and at home. He was joined by high-profile guests including Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin and Pedro Pascal.

During the performance, a couple appeared to get married.

A representative told Variety that the ceremony “wasn’t just for show” and that it involved “two people having an actual wedding.”

Also read

The singer also held up a ball reading “Together We Are America” and shared the message that “the only thing more powerful than hate is love,” according to Variety.

US President Donald Trump criticised the official halftime show.

Big numbers, bigger contrast

While Turning Point USA highlighted its online viewership, those figures remain small compared with the Super Bowl audience. USA Today reported that final numbers will take time to confirm, but estimates suggest around 125 million people watched the game.

Last year’s Super Bowl drew 127.7 million viewers, the largest audience in the event’s history. USA Today noted that viewership has grown by more than 25 million over the past five years.

Sources: USA Today, Variety, LadBible