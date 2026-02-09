Intel report: Russia is hunting their own troops after civilian massacre

“Tie them up as soon as you catch them,” an officer allegedly says in the recording.

Others are reading now

The fighting around eastern Ukraine continues to produce grim claims from both sides.

A new intelligence report from Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate allegedly shows that parts of the Russian forces are on the run after committing blatant war crimes.

The Main Directorate said it has obtained evidence pointing to another killing of civilians by Russian forces. According to the agency, the material comes from an intercepted phone call involving Russian servicemen operating near Pokrovsk.

The information has not been independently verified.

What the intel allegedly shows

The intelligence service reported that two Russian soldiers shot local residents and then abandoned their positions.

Also read

The incident was discussed by an officer from Russia’s 30th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 3rd Army, whose voice appears in the recording released by Ukrainian defense intelligence.

Officials in Kyiv said the exchange was intercepted during ongoing combat in the area and later analyzed by military specialists.

Warning on the line

In the recording, the officer alerts another serviceman that the two soldiers could move through nearby positions. He urges immediate action if they are seen.

“Watch out, there are two new guys, they might come into your area. If you see them, detain them immediately. Tie them up as soon as you catch them,” the officer allegedly said in the recording.

Ukrainian intelligence said the language suggests the men were fleeing after killing civilians and that their own commanders viewed them as a threat.

Also read

Broader pattern alleged

The Main Intelligence Directorate said the call supports its assessment that Russian troops are systematically killing civilians and carrying out extrajudicial actions against their own soldiers.

“The Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reminds that every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people will be met with just retribution,” the agency said in a statement.

Earlier, the directorate released other intercepted conversations that it said included orders to kill civilians near Pokrovsk, adding that similar acts were discussed during the fighting for the city.

Morale under strain

Ukrainian intelligence also linked the episode to wider problems within Russian units. It said frontline forces are facing moral exhaustion after repeated Ukrainian strikes, failed assaults, and heavy losses.

According to the agency, some soldiers have turned to drugs to cope with the stress of prolonged combat.

Also read

Display content from twitter.com Click to display external content from twitter,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

Sources: Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Ukraine Ministry of Defense, RBC-Ukraine