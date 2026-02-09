Man thrown in jail for wishing death on Putin

A court in St. Petersburg has sentenced a medical professional to years in prison, highlighting Russia’s continued crackdown on speech linked to the war and political dissent.

The case has drawn attention from independent media and human rights groups, reports 02.pl.

Verdict announced

A military court in St. Petersburg sentenced Yegor Voshchinin to five and a half years in a maximum-security penal colony, according to Radio Svoboda. Prosecutors accused the oncologist of inciting terrorism after he allegedly made online calls for violence against senior Russian officials.

The court ruled that Voshchinin’s statements crossed the threshold into criminal activity under Russia’s anti-terrorism laws. It remains unclear whether he admitted guilt during the proceedings.

Online statements cited

Investigators said the charges were based on messages posted on Telegram on October 20 and 23, 2023, as well as December 7 and 13, 2024. According to the case file cited by Radio Svoboda, the posts included calls for “the execution of Russian politicians by hanging.”

The independent Russian outlet SOTA reported that the individuals allegedly targeted in the statements were President Vladimir Putin and State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. The prosecution did not publicly clarify whether the messages were directed at anyone else.

Professional background

Before his arrest, Voshchinin worked as an oncologist and taught at the Mechnikov Institute. He was also employed at the Pyotr Nikolayevich National Research Center for Medical Oncology, where he assisted a surgeon with infusion therapy, according to reporting by SOTA.

Court documents indicate that he is the father of four children. His detention began on July 2, 2025, ahead of the trial.

Broader pattern

Human rights organizations cited by o2.pl say the case reflects a wider pattern since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. From the beginning of the war through June 2025, courts handed down 2,590 terrorism-related convictions against 2,901 people.

Rights groups argue that anti-terrorism legislation is increasingly being used to prosecute online speech and political expression. Russian authorities maintain that such measures are necessary to protect state security.

Climate of fear

Observers note that cases like Voshchinin’s underscore the shrinking space for dissent in Russia. Public calls for violence are criminalized in many countries, but critics say Russia’s courts apply the law broadly, particularly in politically sensitive cases.

As the war continues, analysts say prosecutions tied to speech and social media activity are likely to remain a feature of Russia’s domestic landscape.

Sources: o2.pl, Radio Svoboda, SOTA