Paul McCartney revisits his past on new album inspired by Liverpool

The legendary songwriter returns with a new project shaped by reflection and personal history. The release highlights a continued focus on storytelling rooted in lived experience.

Others are reading now

The elderly Beatle is introducing his next album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, with a track that doesn’t chase trends.

Days We Left Behind, first aired on BBC Radio Merseyside, leans on minimal arrangement and specific, lived-in detail.

The BBC notes that the song moves through images of “smokey bars and cheap guitars,” before narrowing in on something more personal.

At its center is a glimpse of his earliest songwriting days with John Lennon: “We met on Forthlin Road / And wrote a secret code / Never to be spoken.”

Reviewing the track, The Guardian‘s Alexis Petridis argues that McCartney sounds most convincing when he sticks to the melodic instincts that defined his earlier work, rather than reaching outward for relevance.

Also read

Collaboration, context – and a different pace

This album also reflects a shift in how McCartney is working. After largely recording McCartney III alone, he teamed up with producer Andrew Watt, with sessions unfolding gradually between tour dates.

The BBC writes that their partnership began casually, sparked by a spontaneous musical idea that grew into the opening track.

That slower, piecemeal process seems to have shaped the tone. There’s less sense of experimentation for its own sake, more focus on cohesion.

In the context of his post-2010 output – often uneven, occasionally overreaching – this feels more settled.

Not flashy. Just deliberate.

Also read

The Guardian’s review points in the same direction, suggesting McCartney may finally be leaning into a late-career mode that prioritises reflection over reinvention. His voice, thinner and more fragile now, isn’t disguised or pushed forward artificially. It’s left as is.

Small moments, seen more clearly

The material itself circles back to Liverpool, but not in the grand, myth-making way often associated with the Beatles story. Instead, it picks at smaller details: Streets, routines, fragments of daily life.

The album’s title references a road in Speke, the area where he grew up and, as the BBC notes, spent time birdwatching to step outside the rhythm of school and home.

In its coverage, The Guardian emphasises that the record focuses on experiences that came before fame reshaped everything – family life, early friendships, the texture of ordinary days.

McCartney addressed that perspective directly in a press release, saying: “This is very much a memory song for me… how can you write about anything else?”

Also read

There’s no attempt to turn those memories into neat origin stories. If anything, they’re left slightly unfinished – like recalling something half-clearly, then letting it fade again.

That’s what lingers. Not nostalgia as comfort, but memory as something a little unstable – shifting, incomplete, and still doing its work.

The Boys of Dungeon Lane is set to be released on 29 May 2026.

Sources: The Guardian, BBC, YouTube