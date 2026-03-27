Russian envoy dismisses Canada sanctions as ‘paper declaration’

Western sanctions were designed to slowly drain Russia’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine,

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Countries steadily expanded restrictions on trade, finance and energy.

While these measures have aimed to weaken Moscow’s economy over time, Russia has repeatedly dismissed them as ineffective and politically motivated.

That response was on display again after Canada unveiled its latest round of sanctions.

Sharp criticism

Russia’s ambassador to Canada, Oleg Stepanov, has dismissed Ottawa’s new sanctions as ineffective.

Speaking to TASS, he described the measures as “a paper declaration.”

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He suggested the timing was linked to the upcoming G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in France.

Stepanov claimed the sanctions were introduced to allow Canada to demonstrate unity with its allies.

He referred to the G7 as an “anti-Russian club.”

The envoy also criticised recent meetings between Canadian officials and Ukrainian diaspora groups.

New sanctions

Canada announced additional restrictions targeting Russia earlier this week.

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Foreign Minister Anita Anand said the measures aim to counter efforts to bypass existing sanctions.

The latest package includes blacklisting around 100 vessels linked to Russia’s so-called shadow fleet.

Since 2014, Canada has imposed sanctions on thousands of Russian individuals and entities.

More than 600 vessels have also been added to its sanctions list.

Officials say the measures are designed to increase pressure on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.

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Sources: TASS