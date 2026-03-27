Bread, chocolate and a rifle: Lukashenko’s bizarre gift to Kim Jong Un

An unusual exchange of gifts between two authoritarian leaders has drawn attention during a high-profile visit. What began as a formal diplomatic meeting quickly took a striking turn.

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The items exchanged ranged from traditional tokens to military hardware.

According to Digi24.ro, citing Belarusian state agency BelTA, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traded a series of symbolic and unconventional gifts during Lukashenko’s official visit to Pyongyang.

Kim presented Lukashenko with a sword, a large decorative vase featuring traditional North Korean designs, and a commemorative gold coin marking the visit.

Sweets and weapons

In return, Lukashenko offered a mix of Belarusian goods, including “President” chocolate, marshmallows, and black bread.

However, the most notable item was a VSK assault rifle, which he personally handed to the North Korean leader.

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“Firearms will always be necessary for a soldier,” Lukashenko said, adding that Belarus produces its own weapons and ammunition.

Kim reportedly showed clear interest, examining the rifle closely, asking about its features, and even attempting to reload it.

“That’s right! Kim Jong Un owns the weapon,” Lukashenko remarked. “In case enemies appear,” he added.

Symbolic gestures

Alongside the weapon, Lukashenko also presented a Slutsk belt, describing it as a sacred Belarusian artifact historically linked to nobility.

These belts, known for their intricate patterns and fine materials, were once symbols of status and have since been revived as part of Belarusian cultural heritage.

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Additional gifts extended to Kim’s family. His wife received a decorative bouquet embellished with precious stones, while his daughter was given an artistic jewelry box.

The exchange highlights the close ties between the two leaders, blending cultural symbolism with displays of military alignment.

Sources: Digi24.ro, BelTA