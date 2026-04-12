Psychopath turned author says fiction helps manage violent thoughts

A growing number of individuals are using creative outlets to explore and manage complex inner experiences. Their stories are prompting wider discussion about how such conditions are perceived and understood.

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Public fascination with psychopathy is often shaped by film and crime headlines. Now, a US writer is adding his own account to that conversation, describing how he lives with violent thoughts while urging a more nuanced view of the condition.

Jack Noble, 28, told the Daily Star in an exclusive interview that he channels intrusive impulses into fiction and online content, framing his experience as both personal and educational.

A public persona

Posting as Jax The Ripper, Noble has built an audience of around 177,000 followers on TikTok, where he discusses his mindset and responds to questions.

In the interview with the British newspaper, he described this openness as a way to both promote his work and give insight into traits often misunderstood.

His recent novel, influenced by the Jack the Ripper case but set in present-day America, reflects that approach.

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He said writing allows him to explore extreme scenarios in a controlled environment rather than acting on them.

He likened managing violent thoughts to a learned behaviour, suggesting that once understood, the impulses can be handled, though not entirely removed.

Early signs

Looking back, Noble said he recognised differences in how he related to others from a young age, particularly in emotional situations.

He told the outlet that, as a child, he struggled to understand why others were driven by feelings he did not share, and instead focused on mimicking expected responses.

He later underwent psychological assessment during his teenage years, around the time he faced legal issues. He pleaded guilty to multiple capital felonies in 2012 and received three years’ probation.

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He also said brain scans taken after a minor injury in adolescence indicated atypical patterns compared to average results, though such claims are difficult to independently verify without clinical context.

Beyond stereotypes

While Noble describes himself as lacking guilt and being highly self-focused, he argued that common assumptions about psychopathy are oversimplified. He said emotional experiences are not absent but differ in form and intensity.

“I’d say a big one is that we don’t feel emotions at all. I don’t think that is true,” he told the Daily Star.

Expanding on that, he added: “You must first understand that a psychopath trying to describe love is like a colour blind person trying to describe colour.”

He maintained that he feels a strong drive toward connection and protection of close family, challenging the idea that psychopaths are incapable of attachment.

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Mental health specialists typically associate psychopathy with antisocial personality disorder, a condition linked to reduced empathy and behavioural control, though presentations can vary widely.

Noble’s account highlights the tension between clinical definitions and self-described experiences, raising broader questions about how such conditions are understood outside professional settings.

Sources: Daily Star