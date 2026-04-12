From streaming to self-reliance: Harry and Meghan face new phase

Uncertainty is growing around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as their commercial ventures continue to evolve, with new attention on how their brand functions without major streaming backing.

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The latest development, reported by The Daily Express, has prompted discussion about whether their business model can stand more independently as partnerships change.

Since stepping back from royal life in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan have pursued a mix of media and consumer projects. Their multi-year Netflix agreement, announced that same year, became a central pillar of their post-royal strategy and led to several productions, including their 2022 documentary series.

According to the British newspaper, Netflix is no longer linked to Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, which sells products such as teas, jams and honey. The company has not publicly confirmed the details of that reported change, leaving the extent of the separation unclear.

Even so, shifts like this are not unusual. High-profile partnerships often evolve as brands attempt to move from launch support to standing on their own in competitive markets.

Reading the moment

Olivia Bennett, Digital PR Director at Go Up, told the Daily Express that the situation is unlikely to cause lasting damage. “The Netflix decision will inevitably generate headlines, but it doesn’t automatically signal long-term damage to the Sussex brand,” she said.

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In essence, Bennett suggested the focus should be less on the split itself and more on what follows. In industries tied to media and lifestyle, changing partnerships are common, particularly when expectations on both sides shift over time.

That may be easier said than done. Public perception often hinges on visible deals, while behind-the-scenes projects can take longer to materialise.

Building independence

Bennett said Meghan’s focus on lifestyle and wellness remains key to her commercial identity:

“From a PR standpoint, this is recoverable. Meghan has been moving into the lifestyle and wellness space for some time, so the focus now is on proving that As Ever can stand on its own.”

She added: “The reality is that Meghan will always generate media attention, and while that brings scrutiny, it also brings opportunity.”

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For the Sussexes, visibility has never been in short supply. The challenge now is converting that attention into consistent, self-sustaining ventures.

Their planned trip to Australia later this month underlines their continued global profile, but the longer-term test lies in whether their business efforts can match that reach.

Sources: The Daily Express