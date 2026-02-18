Star Wars returns to theaters with a new villain

The Mandalorian & Grogu marks a major moment for Star Wars.

The film brings the franchise back to theaters for the first time since 2019.

Din Djarin and Grogu embark on a brand-new adventure, and according to a new fan theory, a previously unseen character could become Mando’s next great rival.

New toy reveal sparks speculation

At Toy Fair 2026, several new figures from The Mandalorian & Grogu were unveiled. The most eye-catching was a brand-new character called the “Mercenary Guard Droid.”

Although the character has not yet appeared in a trailer, its design has already sparked speculation.

The droid appears to be a fusion of older Separatist units from the Clone Wars.

Its head resembles a classic B1 battle droid or a Commando Droid, and it seemingly travels on a STAP speeder, a vehicle also used by the Separatist army. The mix of old war-era components and an upgraded look has led many fans to believe this could be a more independent and advanced droid.

The fact that the character is already getting multiple action figure variants and even a Funko Pop suggests it may play a significant role in the film. The big question remains: friend or foe?

If the “Mercenary Guard Droid” turns out to be a self-aware and free-thinking droid, similar to characters like Mister Bones from the Aftermath books or ND-5 from Star Wars: Outlaws, it could be perfectly designed as a foil to Din Djarin.

Mando has a complicated history with droids.

As a child, he lost his parents during a Separatist attack in the Clone Wars, carried out by battle droids. That trauma has deeply shaped him and explains his ongoing distrust of mechanical beings throughout the series.

A bounty hunter droid built from old war parts would therefore represent not only a physical threat but also an emotional challenge. Such a rivalry could give the film a strong personal conflict and tie past and present together in a dramatic way.

The Mandalorian & Grogu premieres on May 22, 2026.

Sources: Screenrant