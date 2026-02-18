Missing woman found inside crocodile after fatal river attack

A 36-year-old woman was killed by a crocodile.

A search for a missing woman on a remote Indonesian island ended in a grim discovery after residents spotted a crocodile carrying human remains.

The 36-year-old had disappeared while collecting shells along a river, prompting relatives and villagers to begin a search.

Search turns tragic

The woman went to the Luan Boya River on Sunday on Simeuluë Island but failed to return home, according to local media reports.

As the search continued along the riverbanks, residents reportedly saw a crocodile swimming with what appeared to be a human body in its jaws.

Villagers attempted to surround the animal using bamboo poles and other simple tools in an effort to recover the remains.

Crocodile killed

It took roughly 24 hours before the crocodile was captured and killed, reports said.

When the animal was cut open, human remains were found inside.

Multiple outlets, including iNews Aceh and AJNN, reported that the recovered body parts, including the woman’s head and hands, were identified as belonging to the missing 36-year-old.

Authorities respond

The head of the local disaster management agency confirmed the fatal attack to AJNN.

Officials have urged residents to exercise extreme caution near rivers and waterways, particularly in regions where crocodiles are known to inhabit.

Crocodile attacks are rare but not unheard of in parts of Indonesia, where saltwater crocodiles live in coastal and river areas.

Sources: iNews Aceh, AJNN, BILD