Ted Lasso star joins how to train your dragon 2 live-action cast

A Ted Lasso star has joined the live-action cast of How to Train Your Dragon 2.

The live-action return to Berk is gathering momentum as filming begins on the second chapter.

With much of the cast already in place, one notable absence had fueled speculation.

That gap has now been filled, adding a familiar television face to the expanding fantasy franchise.

Cast coming together

The confirmed ensemble for How to Train Your Dragon 2 includes Mason Thames as Hiccup and Nico Parker as Astrid, alongside Gerard Butler, Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Bronwyn James, Gabriel Howell and Harry Trevaldwyn.

Cate Blanchett is also returning as Valka, a role she voiced in the 2014 animated film, while Ólafur Darri Ólafsson plays the antagonist Drago.

According to production updates shared by director and writer Dean DeBlois on Instagram, filming recently got underway.

The announcement came shortly before a new casting reveal that answered lingering questions about one missing character.

New face revealed

Phil Dunster, best known for playing Jamie Tartt in Ted Lasso, has been cast as Eret. In the animated sequel, the dragon trapper was voiced by Kit Harington.

Eret works for Drago and becomes a significant presence not only in the second film but also in The Hidden World, positioning Dunster for a potentially recurring role as the live-action series continues.

High expectations build

The first live-action How to Train Your Dragon film, released in 2025, earned $636.6 million worldwide, according to box office tracking figures.

That performance has raised expectations for the sequel as production moves forward.

The animated How to Train Your Dragon 2 is often regarded as the standout entry in the trilogy, adding further pressure to the adaptation.

Audience reaction so far

Reception to the 2025 live-action film was strong, with Rotten Tomatoes listing a “Certified Fresh” 77% critics’ score and a “Verified Hot” 97% audience score. The sequel is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 11, 2027.

Dunster’s casting was revealed the same day new images and a release window for Ted Lasso season four were unveiled.

Previous reports indicated he would not return as Jamie Tartt because of scheduling conflicts, including work on the HBO Max comedy Rooster.

With both projects now filming, even a brief appearance appears unlikely.

