Wonder Man Earns Strong Early Praise Ahead Of Disney+ Debut

Marvel’s Wonder Man is already getting surprisingly strong early praise ahead of its Disney+ debut.

Marvel Studios’ 2026 release schedule is beginning to take shape, though its next major step will not arrive on the big screen.

Instead, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is preparing to roll out another Disney+ series as the Multiverse Saga approaches its final stretch.

With only a small number of television projects left before Phase 6 concludes, attention has turned to a show introducing a new lead hero.

That project is now just days away from reaching audiences.

Early critical reaction

Wonder Man is set to premiere in less than a week, and critics have started publishing their first reviews.

As those reactions emerged, the series debuted with a 92% Critics’ Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

At the time of publication, reviews were still being added, meaning the score could shift.

The audience rating will only appear once the show officially launches on Disney+.

If the score holds, Wonder Man would sit alongside some of Marvel’s most well-regarded series.

WandaVision, Loki season one and Hawkeye all share the same 92% rating, while Ms. Marvel remains the highest-rated MCU show with 98%.

What critics highlight

According to ScreenRant, the series stands out for its emotional grounding despite its superhero setting.

In his review, Ben Gibbons wrote that the show “sets out to prove that just because a story is set in a world where superpowers exist, it doesn’t make it any less impactful. And it succeeds.”

Gibbons added that “this is a drama with comedy and action spliced in, digging into the mind of a man who is fighting hard to achieve his dreams,” framing the series as a character-driven story rather than a conventional spectacle.

Cast and creative team

The series stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, marking another comic book role for the actor following his appearances as Black Manta in the DCEU and Doctor Manhattan in HBO’s Watchmen.

Wonder Man also brings back Sir Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery.

The project is co-created by Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously directed Shang-Chi and is attached to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with Andrew Guest serving as head writer.

Sources: Screenrant