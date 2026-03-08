Dentists say everyday habits could be fading your smile

Even people with consistent oral hygiene routines may be overlooking subtle factors that affect tooth colour. Dental experts are urging patients to take a closer look at the small, daily choices that can gradually alter the brightness of their smile.

Others are reading now

When teeth start to look dull, many people assume it is inevitable. Others reach for whitening toothpaste or scrub a little harder, hoping for quick results.

But LadBible has reported on advice from Australia’s Glenhuntly Dental Clinic indicating that gradual discolouration is often tied to routine behaviours rather than a lack of effort.

The clinic says patients frequently “unknowingly engage in daily habits that contribute to yellowing teeth”, even when they brush twice a day.

Stains in plain sight

For many, the day begins with coffee and ends with tea or wine. Those drinks, the clinic explains, contain strong colour pigments that settle onto enamel and build up over time.

“Coffee, tea, red wine, and soft drinks contain pigments that stick to enamel, leading to discolouration,” the dentists said. “Without proper cleaning, these stains become harder to remove over time.”

Also read

Hydration is part of the picture, too. Saliva acts as a natural cleanser, and water supports that process. “Water is essential for oral health,” the clinic noted. “A dry mouth, often caused by dehydration, increases the risk of yellowing teeth.” Some patients are surprised to learn that simply drinking more water can influence how bright their teeth appear.

What happens beneath

Colour changes are not only surface-deep. Under the enamel lies dentin, the softer inner layer of the tooth, which has a naturally yellow hue.

When enamel thins, that underlying shade becomes more noticeable. Regular exposure to acidic foods or sugary snacks can gradually weaken this protective shell. The clinic recommends a “diet rich in calcium and low in sugar” to help maintain enamel strength.

And brushing harder will not restore lost shine. “Over brushing or using a hard-bristled toothbrush” can wear enamel down, “exposing the yellowish dentin underneath,” the dentists warned. A gentler technique with a soft brush is typically the safer approach.

The overlooked factors

Flossing is easy to skip, but the clinic stressed that neglecting it allows plaque and food to remain lodged between teeth. They describe this residue as “hidden debris,” which can contribute to staining over time.

Also read

Tobacco presents a more stubborn problem. Smoking can “cause deep staining,” the dentists explained, in addition to broader oral health concerns.

Rather than depending solely on whitening products, the clinic’s guidance focuses on steady prevention: rinse after dark drinks, stay hydrated, clean carefully instead of aggressively, and attend routine check-ups. It is not about dramatic changes, they suggest, but about small habits that add up.

Sources: LadBible, Glenhuntly Dental Clinic