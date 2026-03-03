Nationwide Recall Issued for BBQ Sauce Over Undeclared Allergens

Federal safety officials are alerting shoppers after a packaging error raised concerns about ingredient transparency. Customers are being advised to review specific product details carefully to avoid potential health complications.

Others are reading now

A labeling mistake has prompted a U.S.-wide recall of a barbecue sauce sold over the past several months. The problem stems from wheat and soy that were not listed on the label, creating a serious risk for people with allergies.

Here’s what consumers need to know:

What to check

Savannah Bee Company says, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall covers 16-fluid-ounce glass bottles from one batch. Consumers should look for batch code B1L1360525, a best-before date of May 16, 2027, and UPC 8 50033 93758 9. The lot number and date are etched on the neck of the bottle.

The bottles carry a “Honey BBQ Sauce-Mustard” label, but the company said some may contain “Honey BBQ Sauce-Sweet,” which includes wheat and soy.

If you have the affected batch, the company urged consumers to dispose of it and request a refund. Savannah Bee customer service can be reached at 800-955-5080 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time, according to the notice.

Also read

How it happened

Savannah Bee said it initiated the voluntary recall on February 27, 2026 after a customer reported that the product inside did not match the label.

A follow-up investigation found that the mislabeled bottles did not include wheat and soy in the ingredient statement because the Mustard label does not list those allergens, while the Sweet variety does, according to the company’s announcement.

Labeling errors are among the most common causes of food recalls in the United States, particularly when a mix-up prevents major allergens from being disclosed.

Why it matters

In its recall statement, the company warned: “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat or soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the honey BBQ sauce-mustard.”

Federal law requires clear disclosure of major allergens on food labels, and undeclared wheat or soy can quickly trigger recall actions because accidental exposure can lead to severe reactions.

Also read

According to the company’s notice, the recalled sauce was shipped across the United States to distribution centers, retail stores and consumers between July 30, 2025 and February 26, 2026. Savannah Bee said no illnesses had been reported as of the announcement date.

Sources: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Savannah Bee Company