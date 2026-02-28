The best ways to store nuts and seeds at home

Many people keep a mix of nuts and seeds at home because they work so well in everyday cooking.

Nuts and seeds add crunch to salads, depth to bread, and a little extra richness to yogurt. The problem is that we don’t always use them fast enough. Most of us have opened a bag, taken a bite, and instantly realized something was wrong. That sharp, bitter taste is unmistakable. Once it happens a few times, you start wondering if there’s a better way to store them so they stay fresh longer.

Avoiding bitterness and softness

To get clear answers, experts like Stephanie Smith from Washington State University and Joanne Gallagher from Inspired Taste shared the best methods they rely on to Eatingwell. Both say that proper storage makes a big difference. Nuts and seeds contain fats that break down quickly. This is why they can become rancid within a few months. The flavor turns bitter. The texture softens. It’s not dangerous to eat them, but it’s definitely unpleasant.

Smith recommends keeping nuts and seeds in clean, dry, airtight containers. Glass or plastic containers both work. Vacuum-sealed bags are even better. The key is to store them in a cool and dark place. A pantry is fine for short-term storage. You’ll need to eat them within one or two months. For longer storage, the refrigerator can keep them fresh for up to a year.

The freezer?

The freezer works even longer, as long as you use freezer-safe containers. Moisture is the enemy here. Any water inside the container can cause mold, so everything needs to stay completely dry. Adding a label with the purchase date helps you know which container to grab first.

Gallagher adds one more useful tip. Nuts and seeds easily absorb surrounding smells. Keep them away from heat, direct light, and strong-scented foods.

Several kinds of containers work well. Airtight glass containers, Mason jars, reusable silicone bags, and vacuum-sealing machines all offer different advantages. Some are great for stacking in the pantry. Others are strong enough for the freezer or tight on space.

Smith also notes that nuts with higher fat content—like pine nuts, macadamia nuts, and chestnuts—spoil faster. If you ever see mold or notice a musty smell, don’t take any chances. Throw them out. Mold on nuts can produce toxins that can cause serious illness.