Garden expert reveals five seeds to plant in April

Spring is an important time for gardeners, with one month in particular setting the tone for the months ahead.

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Getting the timing right now could make the difference between a thriving harvest and a disappointing one.

Experts say careful planning in April can pay off all summer long.

Key timing

Garden specialist Benedict Vanheems says April is the most important month for sowing many crops.

“Sow the right seeds now, and you’ll have set up your garden for success, all summer long,” he explained on his GrowVeg channel, as reported by the Daily Express.

The focus, he says, should be on reliable, productive plants that establish quickly.

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Early crops

Carrots are among the first vegetables recommended for April planting.

“They may be cheap to buy, but this is why you grow carrots,” Vanheems said, noting that homegrown versions are “so much more carroty than anything you’ll find in the supermarket.”

He advises sowing seeds in shallow rows and keeping the soil consistently moist to support germination.

Fast growers

Courgettes are another top pick due to their rapid growth and high yields.

“These guys can go from seed to sprawling plant in what seems like the blink of a horticultural eye,” he said.

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Even a small number of plants can produce large harvests within weeks.

Greenhouse boost

Cucumbers also make the list, though they require warmer conditions to thrive.

“They’ll soon produce those floppy little leaves that tell you they’re ready for more space,” Vanheems said.

Regular watering and feeding are essential to avoid bitter-tasting fruit.

Reliable options

Chard is highlighted for its durability and long harvesting period.

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“Chard is one of my favourite vegetables for sheer reliability and productivity,” he said.

Once established, it can be harvested gradually over several months.

Extra care

Celery rounds out the list but requires more attention than other crops.

“Our celery seeds will need warmth, patience, and just a little bit of faith because they’re in no hurry to come up,” Vanheems noted.

Consistent moisture is key to ensuring good flavour and texture.

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Companion plants

Alongside vegetables, Vanheems recommends adding flowers such as marigolds, zinnias and alyssum.

“Marigolds will help to confuse pests, while sweet alyssum forms low, fragrant carpets that attract beneficial insects of all kinds,” he said.

These additions can help create a healthier, more balanced garden environment.