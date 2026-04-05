Ukraine’s Most Wanted: The Faces Behind Russia’s War Machine

The war in Ukraine has pushed many previously unknown figures into the media spotlight.

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This list is less a classic wanted poster and more a guide to the people Ukraine and its allies continue to name in arrest warrants, sanctions lists and wider efforts to hold Russia accountable.

The commanders

Valery Gerasimov remains central to Russia’s military leadership. According to Kremlin materials from 2025, he still serves as Chief of the General Staff.

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in June 2024, citing alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to strikes on civilian infrastructure, according to the ICC.

Sergei Shoigu, though no longer defense minister, retains influence. Russian government records list him as Secretary of the Security Council, keeping him within President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.

The enforcers

Ramzan Kadyrov continues to play a visible role as a regional power broker aligned with the Kremlin. A May 2025 Kremlin readout confirmed another meeting between Putin and the Chechen leader.

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The U.S. Treasury has stated that Kadyrov mobilized fighters for Ukraine while remaining under sanctions for alleged human rights abuses.

Andrei Troshev illustrates how the Wagner network persists. In 2023, Putin publicly tasked him with forming volunteer units for the war effort, while UK sanctions records describe him as a former Wagner commander and executive.

The message machine

Margarita Simonyan’s influence extends beyond journalism. The U.S. Treasury said in September 2024 that the RT editor-in-chief played a key role in Russian influence operations.

According to Treasury findings, RT used a front company to covertly recruit American influencers, while UK sanctions authorities say she promoted policies undermining Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Television host Vladimir Solovyov represents another pillar of state messaging. The UK sanctions notice identifies him as a ведущий on Russia-1 who used broadcasts to back policies challenging Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

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Together, these figures show how military, political and media actors intersect in the war effort, forming what officials describe as a broader system of accountability targets.

Sources: ICC, U.S. Treasury, UK sanctions records, Kremlin, Security Council of Russia.