Volkswagen recalls 100,000 electric cars

Around 95,000 vehicles worldwide are affected..

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Volkswagen has announced a large recall of electric cars after a safety issue was found in the batteries.

The issue involves a risk of fire linked to faults in the high-voltage battery systems used in several popular models.

The recall comes after Germany’s transport authority (KBA) raised concerns about a fault in the high-voltage batteries.

According to authorities, defective battery modules could overheat and in some cases lead to a fire.

While such incidents are considered rare, officials warn the risk is serious due to the difficulty of extinguishing lithium battery fires.

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Models affected

The recall impacts nearly 95,000 vehicles worldwide.

This includes around 75,000 cars from Volkswagen’s ID series and approximately 19,500 Cupra Born models.

Affected vehicles were produced between February 2022 and August 2024.

Models involved include the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.7 and ID.Buzz.

Warning signs

Drivers may notice a yellow warning light appearing on the dashboard.

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This could indicate a potential issue with the battery system.

Owners are being advised to have their vehicles checked even if no warning signs are present.

Volkswagen said the issue will be resolved through testing and software updates.

Technicians will inspect the battery modules and replace any faulty components free of charge.

Owners are asked to contact authorised service centres and provide recall codes to arrange repairs.

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Volkswagen owners should look for recall code 93MI, while Cupra drivers should use code 93S4.

Sources: German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), Volkswagen Group, Boosted