Is it vaccine-resistant? Everything you need to know about Covid variant ‘Circada’

Covid-19 reshaped daily life across the globe.

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It began as a cluster of unexplained cases and quickly escalated into a pandemic that shut down borders, overwhelmed hospitals and claimed millions of lives.

Even now, long after the worst waves have passed, the virus continues to evolve.

Health officials are once again monitoring developments closely after a new variant linked to the Omicron family began spreading internationally.

Variant spreads across multiple countries

The strain, known as “Circada” and scientifically classified as BA.3.2, was first identified in 2025 and has since appeared in multiple regions, including the United States and parts of Europe according to Express.

Authorities say the variant has now been detected in more than 20 countries and has also been found in samples from international travellers, indicating ongoing global transmission.

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In parts of Europe, including Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands, it is estimated to account for a growing share of cases. However, overall infection levels have not risen significantly compared to previous periods.

In the UK, early data suggests the variant remains relatively limited, making up only a small percentage of recent cases.

Concerns over mutations

Researchers are paying close attention to the variant due to the number of mutations found in its spike protein.

Some scientists warn this could reduce how well current vaccines recognize the virus, though others stress that it is too early to draw firm conclusions.

“There are quite a few mutations with this one, so there is concern the current vaccines may not be a perfect match,” one expert said.

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Symptoms remain familiar

So far, there is no clear evidence that the variant causes more severe illness.

Symptoms appear similar to other recent strains, including sore throat, cough, congestion, fatigue, headache and fever. Some people have also reported nausea or diarrhoea.

Health authorities say there are no signs the variant poses a greater risk than earlier versions of the virus.

Despite concerns, experts believe existing immunity from vaccines or prior infection is still likely to protect against severe illness.

Officials continue to track the situation closely, but emphasize there is no immediate cause for alarm.