Neurologists say these 8 warning signs should never be ignored

Neurologists warn against ignoring these eight symptoms.

When something feels “off,” many people hope it will pass on its own.

While that’s often true, neurologists say certain symptoms should never be brushed aside.

Speaking to Time, several specialists outlined warning signs that deserve prompt medical attention, as they may signal serious neurological conditions.

Here are eight symptoms experts say you should not ignore.

Double vision in one eye

Dr. Luis Cruz-Saavedra of Memorial Hermann Health System says this symptom should be checked immediately.

While it can have benign causes, it may also indicate conditions such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, aneurysm, myasthenia gravis, brain tumors, or brain infections.

Weakness in one hand or leg

Unexplained weakness—such as dragging a leg, limping, or difficulty gripping objects—should raise concern.

Sudden or progressive weakness may point to nerve, muscle, spinal cord, or brain problems, including stroke.

Brief episodes of unresponsiveness

Momentary “blanking out,” followed by a return to normal without memory of the event, can be a red flag.

Dr. Cruz-Saavedra notes this is often associated with temporal lobe seizures, which affect memory and emotional processing.

New or sudden speech problems

Trouble speaking, slurred words, slowed speech, or difficulty finding words should be evaluated urgently.

Dr. Enrique Leira, a stroke specialist at the University of Iowa, says sudden speech changes are a classic warning sign of stroke.

Sudden headache during physical exertion

Headaches are common, but Dr Leira warned that certain ones need fast evaluation.

“[A headache could raise suspicions of a stroke] if [it’s unusually strong and sudden [and] if it doesn’t build up over minutes or hours,” he said.

He added that concern increases “if it strikes when your doing some physical efforts.”

Numbness in feet or fingers

Numbness in the feet or fingers is another symptom to check.

Dr Andrew Dorsch of Rush University said numbness differs from tingling and can point to nerve damage.

“It could be something as simple as diabetes or something more complex like their immune system attacking their nerves,” he said.

Regular difficulty getting out of a chair

Struggling to get out of a chair regularly may be more than stiffness.

Dr Dorsch said, “Sure, there could be some joint issues, but we really want to take a look and make sure you don’t have an issue with your muscles or your nerves or your spinal cord.”

He said conditions such as Parkinson’s disease or ALS may need to be ruled out.

Frequent déjà vu

Finally, frequent déjà vu can also be a warning sign.

While occasional episodes are normal, Dr Dorsch said recurring experiences may indicate temporal lobe seizures.

He recalled treating a patient who was “having recurring episodes every week, or every couple of weeks, which is not how often people usually get it.”

Sources: Time, Unilad