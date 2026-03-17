Stopping weight-loss drugs often leads to fast weight gain, study finds

Studies show that many who start these drugs do not stay on them.

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Weight-loss drugs have become a global sensation. They promise fast results and have convinced millions to try them. About half quit within a year, and the pounds come back.

18 month bounce back

This is not just a problem with Wegovy. A new study from the University of Oxford, published in BMJ, shows that people who stop taking weight-loss medication regain all the weight they lost within 18 months, according to Videnskab. That is a surprisingly fast rebound. It is nearly four times quicker than weight gain after traditional diet and exercise programs.

The study reviewed 37 trials with 9,341 participants. On average, people took weight-loss drugs for about 39 weeks. After stopping, they gained 0.4 to 0.8 kilograms per month. The gains were not limited to weight alone. Improvements in blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar also reversed.

Experts warn that rapid weight regain can worsen health. Christoffer Clemmensen from the University of Copenhagen says returning pounds often bring back related diseases. These include type 2 diabetes, heart problems, fatty liver, sleep apnea, joint pain, and even higher cancer risk. British obesity researcher Louisa Ells adds that quick weight gain can also harm mental health. People may experience guilt, stress, and binge eating once treatment ends.

The importance of lifestyle changes

Ells suggests weight-loss medication should be paired with support programs. These should include psychological help, nutrition guidance, and exercise plans. Even with exercise, maintaining weight loss after stopping medication can be difficult. Research by Danish scientists shows fewer than 5% of people succeed long-term with lifestyle changes alone.

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The Oxford study notes that regaining weight is not the drug’s fault. Obesity is a chronic condition, and relapses are common. Experts argue that drugs like Wegovy may need to be taken long-term, similar to medications for blood pressure, cholesterol, or diabetes. Christoffer Clemmensen says obesity should be treated like other chronic illnesses.

Louisa Ells urges caution. Long-term effects of drugs like semaglutide are still unknown. Questions remain about gut bacteria, muscle mass, mental health, and possible side effects over years of use. She emphasizes that these drugs are only part of the solution. Addressing the root causes of obesity, including diet, environment, and psychological factors, remains essential.