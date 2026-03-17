Russian officials use burner phones to avoid state spy app

In Russia, the government is pushing officials and civilians to use a state-backed messaging app called Max. But many are wary of the platform.

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Reports suggest that employees, lawmakers, and managers of state-owned companies are using separate phones and SIM cards just to install the app.

Work-only tool

According to Faridaily, officials have been told to switch to Max as an alternative to Telegram. Many, however, refuse to put the app on their personal phones. Instead, they buy extra phones and “clean” SIM cards used only for Max, according to United24Media. One source told Faridaily, “Everyone thinks that if you install Max on your phone, it’s the same as handing it over to the FSB.”

Some officials register with their regular phone numbers but still use separate devices for the app. The most cautious avoid syncing contacts from their personal phones and treat the additional phones as work-only tools.

Despite pressure, many officials are reluctant to leave Telegram. One source said, “No one wants to leave Telegram. Everyone hopes that [Pavel] Durov will come up with something to bypass the blocks, or that the problem will somehow resolve itself.”

The push to use Max is not limited to government employees. Students at Moscow Pedagogical State University (MPGU) report they were required to register on Max to continue accessing the university’s digital systems. The dean’s office sent messages warning that refusal could block access to diplomas through the government portal Gosuslugi.

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Privacy concerns

Documents obtained by Ostorozhno, Novosti show that the Ministry of Education instructed institute directors and deans to hold meetings about the use of Max and submit reports on the results.

Even the Russian military is facing resistance. Reports from the ATESH partisan movement indicate that troops in the Donetsk region have refused orders to install Max. Soldiers appear concerned about privacy and surveillance.

Overall, the rollout of Max shows deep distrust of the app. Officials and civilians are taking extra steps to separate their personal lives from government-mandated communications. Despite official pressure, many continue to rely on Telegram and other alternatives, hoping to avoid handing over their data to state authorities.