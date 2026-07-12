Study: Doctors may have treated a common type of stroke wrong for decades

It could completely reshape the treatement of brain health.

Medical emergencies often strike without warning, leaving families looking for answers.

For years, doctors have relied on a standard playbook to protect the brain from sudden attacks, but a new discovery is turning old assumptions upside down.

For decades, the medical world blamed fatty plaque for clogging up blood flow and triggering strokes. When patients suffered a common form of brain injury known as a lacunar stroke, doctors routinely prescribed aspirin.

Now, it turns out they were fighting the wrong enemy.

A major study published in the journal Circulation reveals these strokes are not caused by blocked large arteries. Instead, the real danger comes from the brain’s smallest blood vessels growing too wide.

Over time, this condition quietly wrecks vital brain tissue.

To uncover this mystery, researchers from the University of Edinburgh tracked 229 stroke patients. They used advanced MRI scans to look deep inside the brain right after the injury and again one year later.

Inside the brain

The scans showed that narrowed large arteries did not predict future brain damage. However, patients with widened small arteries were four times more likely to suffer a lacunar stroke. For these individuals, the tissue breakdown happened much faster.

Worryingly, over one in four participants developed new, hidden injuries called silent strokes during the year-long study. These happen without obvious symptoms. Worst of all, they occurred while patients took standard preventive medications.

Now, scientists are testing new ways to protect these fragile vessels. An ongoing trial called LACI-3 is evaluating specific drugs to see if they can protect memory, mobility, and stop dementia.

Time for change

The discovery could completely reshape brain health treatments. According to Joanna Wardlaw, a professor at the University of Edinburgh, recognizing the true cause of these strokes is absolutely critical.

According to Science Daily, she stated that, “this study provides strong evidence that lacunar stroke is not caused by fatty blockage of larger arteries, but by disease of the small vessels within the brain itself. Recognising this distinction is crucial, because it explains why conventional treatments like antiplatelet drugs are not as effective for this type of stroke and highlights the urgent need to develop new therapies that target the underlying microvascular damage.”