Study finds routine heart drug may be unnecessary for millions of survivors

According to the principal investigator of the study, the findings represent one of the most significant advances in heart attack treatment in decades.

Recovering from a major medical scare is tough.

For decades, patients have blindly trusted standard daily prescriptions to protect their health and prevent future emergencies.

But new medical research suggests that a very common recovery habit might actually do more harm than good.

A historic standard

For roughly 40 years, doctors have routinely given beta blockers to patients recovering from a heart attack. The drugs were designed to ease the workload on the heart, and they became a foundational part of cardiac recovery worldwide.

But modern medicine has changed dramatically since those guidelines were first written. Today, doctors can quickly reopen blocked arteries, and patients regularly receive an array of other highly effective treatments.

This progress raised a major question about whether the old pill routine is still helpful.

To find out, researchers launched the REBOOT trial, tracking 8,505 patients in Spain and Italy for nearly four years. The New England Journal of Medicine published the striking results, which showed that the drugs did not lower the risk of death or repeat heart attacks for patients with normal heart function.

“REBOOT will change clinical practice worldwide,” says Principal Investigator Borja Ibáñez in the study announcement, cited by Science Daily.

He added: “Currently, more than 80 percent of patients with uncomplicated myocardial infarction are discharged on beta blockers. The REBOOT findings represent one of the most significant advances in heart attack treatment in decades.”

A surprising danger

While the lack of benefit was clear for many, a deeper look at the data revealed an unexpected and worrying trend for female patients. A substudy published in the European Heart Journal highlighted a distinct divide between how men and women reacted to the treatment.

Women with normal heart function who took beta blockers actually faced a higher risk of death, heart failure, or another heart attack. In fact, their absolute risk of dying or returning to the hospital rose by 2.7 percent compared to women who did not take them. Men did not experience this dangerous increase.

The goal is not to scare patients into quitting their medication without speaking to a doctor. Instead, experts say the findings point toward a future of personalized care.

“After a heart attack, patients are typically prescribed multiple medications, which can make adherence difficult,” Dr. Ibáñez explains. He points out that today’s rapid treatments drastically lower complications, making the older drugs less necessary.