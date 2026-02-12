The subtle sign that led to James Van Der Beek’s cancer diagnosis

Symptoms of colorectal cancer as Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek dies from disease aged 48.

Actor James Van Der Beek has died at the age of 48 following a battle with colorectal cancer, a disease he had publicly urged people to screen for early.

His family confirmed his passing on Wednesday, February 11.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend,” they said in a statement.

A silent diagnosis

Van Der Beek had previously spoken about how unexpectedly the disease struck him.

“I think the biggest misconception is the same one I had, which is that you need to have something seriously wrong with you to get screened for colorectal cancer. You don’t. You can have no symptoms and still have cancer,” he said.

“There wasn’t any red flag or something glaring. I was healthy. I was doing the cold plunge. I was in amazing cardiovascular shape, and I had stage 3 cancer, and I had no idea.”

He later said it was a subtle change in bowel habits that prompted him to see a doctor.

Key symptoms to watch

According to the American Cancer Society, symptoms of colorectal cancer can include rectal bleeding, blood in the stool, ongoing abdominal pain or cramping, unexplained weight loss and fatigue.

Changes in bowel habits, such as persistent constipation or diarrhoea lasting more than three weeks, can also be warning signs.

A feeling that the bowel has not fully emptied after using the toilet, or a lump in the abdomen, should also be checked by a healthcare professional.

How it’s diagnosed

Diagnosis typically begins with a visit to a primary care doctor, who may perform a physical exam.

Further testing can include stool tests to detect hidden blood, colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy procedures to examine the bowel with a camera, and biopsies of suspicious areas.

In some cases, a CT scan may be used as a less invasive alternative.

Treatment options

Treatment often involves a combination of surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Early-stage cases may be treated with minimally invasive surgery alone, while more advanced cases may require additional therapy.

Some patients may need part of the bowel removed and, in certain cases, a temporary or permanent stoma.

Health experts stress that early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes.

For confidential support, the American Cancer Society can be reached at 1-800-227-2345 or through its 24/7 live chat service.

Sources: Family statement, American Cancer Society, Unilad