3 takeaways from Elon Musk’s first xAI all-hands since the SpaceX merger

Elon Musk used xAI’s first all-hands since its SpaceX merger to detail a leadership restructuring, outline lunar computing ambitions and preview upcoming launches including XChat and XMoney.

Elon Musk used xAI’s first company-wide meeting since its merger with SpaceX to outline structural changes and ambitious long-term plans.

The recorded session, later posted on X, covered leadership departures, product launches and even lunar infrastructure.

During Tuesday night’s all-hands, Musk detailed a revised organisational layout centred on the Grok product line, including Grok Voice, Grok Code, Grok Imagine and a project referred to as Macrohard.

The update comes as the company adjusts to a new phase following its integration with SpaceX.

Restructuring underway

The founding team has thinned, with six of the original 12 members remaining after two additional exits this week.

Musk addressed the internal reorganisation directly.

“Because we’ve reached a certain scale, we’re organizing the company to be more effective at this scale,” he said. “Now, naturally, when this happens, there are some people who are better suited for the early stages of a company and less suited for the later stages.”

Cofounders Tony Wu and Jimmy Ba both announced their departures on X, each describing their exits as the start of a new chapter.

Lunar ambitions

Beyond corporate restructuring, Musk outlined plans that extend beyond Earth.

“Ultimately, we see a path to maybe launching as much as a terawatt per year of compute from earth, but what if you want to go beyond a mere terawatt per year?” he said. “In order to do that, you have to go to the moon.”

He spoke about the possibility of building a “mass driver on the moon” and establishing a self-sustaining lunar city before expanding further into the solar system.

“I can’t imagine anything more epic than a mass driver on the moon and a self-sustaining city on the moon, and then going beyond the moon to Mars, going throughout our solar system, and ultimately being out there among the stars and visiting all these star systems,” Musk said. “Maybe we’ll meet aliens.”

Product rollouts ahead

Musk also previewed upcoming launches tied to X.

A standalone XChat app is expected in the coming months, allowing users to access messaging features independently of the main platform, including desktop functionality and multi-user video calls.

He said XMoney, currently in closed beta internally, could move to a limited external beta within one to two months before a broader rollout.

“For XMoney, we actually had XMoney live in closed beta within the company, and we expect in the next month or two to go to a limited external beta and then to go worldwide to all X users,” Musk said.

“And this is really intended to be the place where all the money is, the central source of all monetary transactions,” he added. “So it’s really going to be a game changer.”

Sources: xAI all-hands meeting (posted on X)