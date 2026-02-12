Moving trucks deliver royal’s belongings to wrong home

Prince Andrew relocates as controversy continues.

Moving day appears to have come with complications for Prince Andrew, who has recently relocated from his longtime residence at Royal Lodge.

The former Duke of York, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, left Royal Lodge last week and is temporarily staying at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk while renovations are carried out at nearby Marsh Farm, where he is expected to live permanently.

Moving mix-up reported

According to The Daily Mail, moving vans were seen travelling first to Marsh Farm before heading to Wood Farm, where Andrew is currently residing.

The outlet reported that the belongings were ultimately unloaded at Wood Farm, suggesting confusion linked to his temporary housing arrangement.

The Daily Mail also reported that Andrew is “lonely and bored” at his new residence. Delivery vehicles, including Waitrose and Amazon vans, have reportedly been seen arriving at the property in recent days.

Background to relocation

Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and patronages last year over his past association with Jeffrey Epstein.

He subsequently vacated Royal Lodge and moved to the privately owned Sandringham estate. It is understood that his accommodation costs will be covered by King Charles.

Recent document releases by the U.S. Department of Justice have intensified attention on Andrew’s past links to Epstein. Newly disclosed emails reportedly suggest he may have shared confidential information with Epstein during his time as a UK trade envoy.

Royal response and public reaction

The anti-monarchy group Republic lodged a complaint with Thames Valley Police over the latest allegations.

In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on 9 February, the King addressed the matter publicly.

“The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct,” the statement read.

“While the specific claims in question are for Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect.”

It added: “As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse.”

A spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales also said they were “deeply concerned by the continuing revelations” and that their “thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

Local reaction has included protest signs placed near Sandringham criticising Andrew. The Sun has reported that some estate staff have indicated they would prefer not to serve him, citing discomfort.

Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

Sources: Daily Mail, The Sun, Buckingham Palace statement, People



