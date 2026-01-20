The Truth About Daily Water Intake: Listen to Your Thirst

We have all heard that we should drink two liters of water a day.

Health authorities, including the World Health Organization, recommend it. Most of us take this advice as fact. But experts now say it is more complicated than that. Drinking exactly two liters is not a strict rule.

It’s A Myth

Nephrologist Borja Quiroga explains that the “two liters a day” advice is more of a myth than a medical requirement, writes El Economista. He asks, “What is that number based on?” and warns that people often misunderstand it.

It is also important to remember that the fluids we get from food count toward this total. Fruits, vegetables, soups, and even cooked meals contain a lot of water. That means we often get much of the water our bodies need without drinking it.

Quiroga points to his experience with dialysis patients. These patients have kidneys that cannot filter fluids properly. Some come to dialysis sessions weighing two or three kilos more than the last visit, even if they drank very little water.

Pay Attention to Thirst

The weight gain is mostly normal and can be managed if the patients understand it. Doctors give them individual advice on nutrition, protein intake, and water management to avoid complications.

For most people, the real question is the minimum water needed for the kidneys to function. Quiroga says that amount is about half a liter per day. A larger person might need 600 milliliters, and a smaller person 400. Five hundred milliliters is a simple number to remember as a basic requirement.

Water is also lost through normal processes. The body loses about 700 to 800 milliliters daily through sweat. More water is lost if we exercise, spend time outdoors, or vomit. In those cases, fluid intake should increase.

The key, according to Quiroga, is not to focus on a fixed number. Instead, pay attention to thirst. It is a natural signal that tells our bodies when we need fluids. Drinking when you are thirsty is the simplest and safest way to stay hydrated.

