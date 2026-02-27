Why you’re sneezing more this week

It’s probably nothing to do with winter illnesses.

If you have found yourself reaching for tissues again, you are not alone.

After months of coughs, colds and seasonal viruses sweeping across the country, many had hoped the worst was over. As brighter days begin to break through after a long, dark winter, the shift in weather has brought a different trigger for sniffles.

For some, the sudden wave of sneezing and itchy eyes has arrived earlier than expected this year.

Pollen surge hits

Forecasters say unusually high pollen levels could explain the symptoms many are experiencing.

The Met Office notes that pollen types vary throughout the year.

“Depending on the time of year, the type of pollen in the air will be different. There are around 30 different types of pollen that cause hay fever and it is possible to be allergic to more than one type.”

“Most people are allergic to grass pollen, which is common in late spring and early summer. Tree pollen tends to be released during spring and affects around 25% of people. Weed pollen can be released at any time from the early spring to the late autumn.”

Although tree pollen is typically linked to spring, readings have already climbed to very high levels in parts of the UK.

Numbers on the rise

Symptoms can begin when pollen concentrations exceed roughly 50 grains per cubic metre. In Manchester, however, levels reportedly reached 239 grains per cubic metre today.

That sharp increase may explain why many people are experiencing hay fever symptoms weeks before the season traditionally peaks.

While there is no cure for hay fever, treatments are widely available to manage discomfort.

Warning over treatments

Health experts have cautioned against seeking unlicensed remedies.

The National Pharmacy Association issued a warning last year about Kenalog, a treatment some people have pursued when symptoms become severe.

National Pharmacy Association chairman Olivier Picard told the Metro: “We know that hay fever season is well and truly upon us and as these findings show, pharmacies are reporting increased numbers of patients visiting them to help treat their symptoms.

“Kenalog is not licensed in the UK for the treatment of hay fever and we are clear that patients should not seek it online or request it from their community pharmacy.

“We’re urging people to avoid using unlicensed treatments, which could pose a serious risk to their health, and instead speak with their pharmacist about other options for managing hay fever symptoms.

“Pharmacists are well placed to provide safe licensed alternatives, such as antihistamines or steroid nasal sprays.”

